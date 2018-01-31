Israeli defence chief: Lebanon will pay for Iranian meddling

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israel's defence minister says that should war erupt again with Lebanon that country will "pay the full price" for Iran's entrenchment.

Avidgor Lieberman says Wednesday that Hezbollah guerrillas have sacrificed Lebanon's national interests by subjugating fully to Iran. He says, as a result, all of Lebanon will be fair game in a future war.

Speaking to the Institute for National Security Studies' annual conference, Lieberman says the Lebanese army will be targeted and "if citizen of Tel Aviv are forced to sit in shelters, all of Beirut will too."

Israel and Hezbollah fought a fierce, monthlong war in 2006.