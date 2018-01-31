Kentucky high school adds new security rules after shooting
A
A
Share via Email
BENTON, Ky. — A Kentucky high school where two students were killed in a shooting last week put several new security procedures into place this week.
Starting Tuesday, Marshall County High School in Benton began requiring all students to have their bags, backpacks and purses checked before entering, its
Authorities said 14 students were wounded by gunfire and seven others injured trying to flee when a classmate opened fire before school started on Jan. 23. A 15-year-old boy is being held on murder and assault charges. The school reopened Friday.
Larry Zacheretti, head of
McCracken County's team reports directly to school officials, operating independently from area law enforcement, The Sun reported. It was commissioned after a fatal shooting at Heath High School, which marked its 20th anniversary in December.
___
Information from: The Paducah Sun, http://www.paducahsun.com