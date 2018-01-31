Korea expert Cha no longer considered for US envoy to Seoul

WASHINGTON — A U.S. official says prominent Washington-based academic Victor Cha is no longer being considered for the post of U.S. ambassador to South Korea.

Cha, a former White House official, had been expected for months to be nominated to the high-profile post in Seoul that has remained vacant for the past year.

In a commentary published late Tuesday in The Washington Post, Cha voiced opposition to conducting a preventive military strike against North Korea over its nuclear weapons. He said that has been suggested by some Trump administration officials and would put thousands of Americans at risk.