Kosovo gov't suspends pay increases amid criticism
A
A
Share via Email
PRISTINA, Kosovo — Kosovo's prime minister has suspended significant pay increases for top government officials amid a wave of criticism.
Ramush Haradinaj on Wednesday said the government suspended them and will wait for a
On Tuesday, Kosovo's Agency Against Corruption said there was no legal basis for the government's decision to double or significantly raise the salaries of top officials. Thirty lawmakers then asked the
In late December, the government decided to raise salaries, doubling it for the prime minister to 2,950 euros ($3,656) a month before taxes. The average salary in the country is 354 euros a month ($438).
Kosovo is one of Europe's poorest countries.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
20 centimetres of room: Fence built by neighbour puts Aurora resident in a jam
-
Halifax police charge man after he accidentally shoots himself in leg
-
Police in Nova Scotia investigating suspicious blaze after fire destroys home
-
Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur ‘undoubtedly believed he had outsmarted everyone’