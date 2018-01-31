Lava spreads more than 2 miles from Philippine volcano
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LEGAZPI, Philippines — Lava flowing out a Philippine volcano has spread up to 3.6
Streaks of red glowed atop the summit of Mount Mayon during a mild eruption Thursday morning as the moon set, hours after a blue moon and supermoon coincided with a lunar eclipse.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said lava fountains and emissions of gas and ash have been sporadic. The eruptions fed lava flows in two areas that already exceed 3
Mayon in northeastern Albay province has been erupting for more than two weeks, forcing more than 84,000 villagers to flee to crowded emergency shelters. Scientists fear a more violent eruption could be imminent.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Police made quick decision in Bruce McArthur arrest to protect young man: sources
-
20 centimetres of room: Fence built by neighbour puts Aurora resident in a jam
-
Police in Nova Scotia investigating suspicious blaze after fire destroys home
-
Former CBE candidate Nimra Amjad charged for 'false statement' in election form