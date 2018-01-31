Lawmaker files 'Jared Kushner Act' to limit tenant arrests
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Maryland lawmaker has introduced the "Jared Kushner Act," a bill that would prevent state judges from issuing arrest warrants for tenants who are being sued for less than $5,000 in unpaid rent.
The bill filed by Del. Bilal Ali, a Baltimore Democrat, follows The Baltimore Sun's report that Kushner's apartment management company was the state's most aggressive landlord in obtaining civil arrest warrants called "body attachments" against tenants.
Jared Kushner was CEO of the before becoming an adviser last year to his father-in-law, President Donald Trump.
Kushner Cos. officials have said the New York-based firm follows industry standards and state law, and seeks arrest warrants as a last resort.
