Lawyer: Police knew woman shot in standoff was mentally ill
BALTIMORE — A lawyer for the family of a Baltimore woman who was fatally shot by police in a 2016 standoff says police knew she was mentally ill.
The Baltimore Sun reports that's how attorney J. Wyndal Gordon opened the Tuesday civil trial in Korryn Gaines' family's lawsuit against the county and officer who killed her.
Officers arrived at Gaines' apartment that day to serve warrants to her and her fiancé. The fiancé surrendered, but Gaines armed herself and refused to come out.
Attorneys for the county say Gaines had her gun in a firing position when officer Royce Ruby Jr. shot her, and that she had been using her son "as a shield." Gaines' 5-year-old son was injured in the shooting.
The lawsuit contains claims including excessive force and wrongful death.
