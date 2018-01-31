Macron on state visit to Tunisia to boost solidarity, ties

TUNIS, Tunisia — French President Emmanuel Macron, who has made numerous trips to Africa, is in Tunisia for two days to further boost the close partnership between France and the North African country, a budding democracy struggling economically while contending with Islamic extremists.

It is Macron's first state visit — the highest-level trip — since taking office last May, underscoring the importance of Wednesday and Thursday's event for both sides.

A four-point accord setting out ties for years to come in the economic, security and judicial, cultural and educational spheres was being signed.