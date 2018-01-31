Markets Right Now: Earnings drive early gains for US stocks

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening solidly higher on Wall Street after a number of big U.S. companies reported strong quarterly earnings.

Boeing jumped 6 per cent in early trading Wednesday. The aerospace giant has been the biggest gainer in the Dow Jones industrial average over the past year.

Xerox rose 10.5 per cent after reporting a strong quarter of its own. Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices rose 4.7 per cent and Electronic Arts rose 8.6 per cent .

The early gains recovered some of the ground the market lost a day earlier, when it had its biggest drop since August.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 15 points, or 0.6 per cent , to 2,837.