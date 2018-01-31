Markets Right Now: Earnings drive early gains for US stocks
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening solidly higher on Wall Street after a number of big U.S. companies reported strong quarterly earnings.
Boeing jumped 6
Xerox rose 10.5
The early gains recovered some of the ground the market lost a day earlier, when it had its biggest drop since August.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 15 points, or 0.6
The Dow rose 238 points, or 0.9
