Microsoft and LinkedIn: Is their marriage working?

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, file photo, an unidentified man is silhouetted as he walks in front of Microsoft logo at an event in New Delhi, India. Microsoft Corp. reports earnings Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

It's been just over a year since Microsoft swallowed the career networking site LinkedIn. That's long enough to start asking: Was the $27 billion deal worth it?

Critics warned at the time of the deal that Microsoft was overpaying for a declining business. Others argued that Microsoft's largest-ever acquisition fit into a strategy of building up the company's Office suite of workplace productivity products and its cloud-computing business.

Microsoft on Wednesday posted second-quarter revenue of $28.92 billion, a 12 per cent increase over the prior year. LinkedIn's contribution to quarterly revenue was $1.3 billion, the highest it's been since the acquisition closed in December 2016.

The company also reported a loss of $6.3 billion, tying it to a $13.8 billion tax charge for the new federal tax law signed in December.

