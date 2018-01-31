N. Carolina man absolved of rape conviction gets settlement
A
A
Share via Email
WILMINGTON, N.C. — A North Carolina man who was exonerated after serving nearly four years in prison on a rape conviction has received a financial settlement from the state.
The Rocky Mount Telegram reports that the North Carolina Industrial Commission awarded 47-year-old Knolly Brown statutory damages during a hearing on Monday.
Brown pleaded no contest to a second-degree rape charge in October 2009 in connection with the January 2008 attack on a 12-year-old girl who identified him as her attacker. The state forensics determined a hair sample found on the girl's body matched Brown.
Brown was released in June 2013. A three-judge panel voted unanimously that Brown had proved he was innocent after testing of DNA samples excluded Brown as the culprit.
Brown's lawyers have not disclosed the settlement amount.
___
Information from: Rocky Mount Telegram, http://www.rockymounttelegram.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Once in a blue (blood) moon: Alberta to have front row seats to rare lunar phenomenon
-
Vehicle flees scene of shooting, one man in hospital: Halifax police
-
20 centimetres of room: Fence built by neighbour puts Aurora resident in a jam
-
'A joyous event': Edmonton activists to counter Jordan Peterson lecture with dance party