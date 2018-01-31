NOAA launching investigation into minke whale deaths
A
A
Share via Email
PORTLAND, Maine — The federal government says there will be an investigation into a spate of deaths of a whale species along the East Coast last year.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the deaths of minke whales will be investigated. The minkes is a widely distributed species of baleen whale, which is a group of large whales that also includes the blue whale and right whale.
NOAA will discuss the deaths of the whales at an afternoon news conference Wednesday. The agency is treating it as an "unusual mortality event." The agency has also investigated multiple deaths of humpback and right whales recently.
The minke is more abundant than some other whale species that have been threatened by die-offs. They are a
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
School trustee candidate who said she'd received racist threats charged for 'false statements'
-
20 centimetres of room: Fence built by neighbour puts Aurora resident in a jam
-
Halifax police charge man after he accidentally shoots himself in leg
-
Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur ‘undoubtedly believed he had outsmarted everyone’