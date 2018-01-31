Oklahoma prison escapee fatally shot by law officers
PINK, Okla. — An Oklahoma prison inmate who walked away from a halfway house in December was fatally shot by law officers.
Pottawatomie County Sheriff Mike Booth said 40-year-old Ricky Rusche was shot Tuesday by officers at a home in Pink, about 25 miles (40
State Department of Corrections spokesman Matt Elliott says Rusche walked away from the Carver Transitional Center in Oklahoma City in December. Online court records show he was charged Jan. 5 with escape.
Court records show Rusche was convicted in 2016 of embezzlement, unauthorized use of a vehicle and making a false declaration of ownership to a pawn shop.
