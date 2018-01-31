Parliament in peril: UK lawmakers debate leaving aging home

LONDON — This is not a metaphor: Britain's Parliament is a mess.

The 19th-century London building is crumbling, leaky, infested with vermin and riddled with asbestos. Fixing it will take years and cost billions, but experts say the alternative could be catastrophic.

After years of dithering, lawmakers are set to vote Wednesday on what to do — but there's a good chance they will opt for more delay.

Experts warn the Victorian Gothic building is at risk of a flood or fire that could leave it uninhabitable. A 2016 report urged politicians to move out for six years for renovations costing 3.5 billion pounds ($5 billion).