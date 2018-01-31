Philippine anti-graft chief defies Duterte order in standoff
A
A
Share via Email
MANILA, Philippines — The head of a key Philippine anti-graft agency has defied an order by President Rodrigo Duterte's office to suspend her deputy for allegedly disclosing confidential information to the media about an investigation into the tough-talking leader's alleged undeclared wealth.
Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales said Wednesday that the order by Duterte's office for the 90-day suspension of Deputy Ombudsman Melchor Arthur Carandang is "patently unconstitutional" and would risk the constitutionally guaranteed independence of her agency, which investigates officials for alleged corruption.
Duterte said last year he would not
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
School trustee candidate who said she'd received racist threats charged for 'false statements'
-
Removing 'a barrier to reconciliation:' Halifax council votes to take down Cornwallis statue
-
Couple in shock as planters with human remains found at their home
-