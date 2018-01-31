Philippine anti-graft chief defies Duterte order in standoff

MANILA, Philippines — The head of a key Philippine anti-graft agency has defied an order by President Rodrigo Duterte's office to suspend her deputy for allegedly disclosing confidential information to the media about an investigation into the tough-talking leader's alleged undeclared wealth.

Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales said Wednesday that the order by Duterte's office for the 90-day suspension of Deputy Ombudsman Melchor Arthur Carandang is "patently unconstitutional" and would risk the constitutionally guaranteed independence of her agency, which investigates officials for alleged corruption.