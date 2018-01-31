Police: 17-year-old is 'person of interest' in teen's death
FAIRFAX, Va. — Police are investigating a 17-year-old "person of interest" in the death of a teenage girl found last week in a northern Virginia park.
Sixteen-year-old Jholie Moussa of Alexandria had been missing since mid-January and was initially listed as a runaway. Her body was found Friday in a park.
At a press conference Tuesday, police said they learned later in their investigation that Jholie had been the victim of a previously unreported assault.
Police said a 17-year-old, whose name was not released, is now in custody and charged with assaulting Jholie. Police spokesman Richard Perez said the 17-year-old is also a person of interest in her death.
But he said police are still pursuing other leads as well.
