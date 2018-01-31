Pope's briefing system under scrutiny after Chile gaffe

VATICAN CITY — Just how well informed is Pope Francis about the goings-on in his 1.2-billion strong Catholic Church?

That question is making the rounds after the pope seemed completely unaware of the details of a Chilean sex abuse scandal that soured his recent trip there and forced him to do an about-face.

It also came up after his abrupt, no-explanation dismissal of a respected Vatican bank manager. And it rose to the fore when Francis was accused by a cardinal of not realizing that his own diplomats were "selling out" the underground Catholic Church in China for the sake of political expediency.