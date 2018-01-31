Rocket fire from Syria into Turkish border town: 2 hurt
A
A
Share via Email
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's state-run news agency says at least two people have been wounded in a rocket attack from northern Syria on a Turkish border town.
Anadolu Agency said two rockets fired by Syrian Kurdish fighters in the enclave of Afrin struck a house and a garden wall in the town of Reyhanli on Wednesday.
Two people were hospitalized, Anadolu reported, but there was no immediate information on their conditions.
It was the latest in a string of rocket attacks on Reyhanli and the border town of Kilis since Jan. 20, when Turkey's military launched a cross-border operation to drive out the Syrian Kurdish militia from Afrin.
The attacks have killed three people — two of them Syrian refugees — and wounded dozens of other people.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Once in a blue (blood) moon: Alberta to have front row seats to rare lunar phenomenon
-
Vehicle flees scene of shooting, one man in hospital: Halifax police
-
20 centimetres of room: Fence built by neighbour puts Aurora resident in a jam
-
'A joyous event': Edmonton activists to counter Jordan Peterson lecture with dance party