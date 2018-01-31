Siemens sales, orders rise on strengthening global economy
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
FRANKFURT — Industrial equipment maker Siemens AG said Wednesday that its net income rose 12
The company said results for the quarter — its fiscal first — benefited from the upswing in the global economy. Revenue rose 3
CEO Joe Kaeser said that "the first quarter underlines the strength of our company." He said he expected "the macroeconomic environment to remain positive" going forward, but cited geopolitical risks such as tensions on the Korean peninsula, as well as "diverging definitions of free and fair trade."
The order book was boosted by a 900 million order for commuter trains in Israel including servicing. Revenue and profit in the mobility division climbed as the company filled large orders for trains in Europe in the U.S., including the entry into service of new high-speed trains in Germany.
Siemens products include trains, factory software, medical imaging machines, and power turbines.
The bottom line was boosted by a 437 million-euro ($544 million) gain that came from refiguring tax liabilities under the recent U.S. corporate tax cut, which reduced the rate from 35
Earnings were hit by slumping results at the power and gas unit which saw a 49
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Once in a blue (blood) moon: Alberta to have front row seats to rare lunar phenomenon
-
Vehicle flees scene of shooting, one man in hospital: Halifax police
-
20 centimetres of room: Fence built by neighbour puts Aurora resident in a jam
-
'A joyous event': Edmonton activists to counter Jordan Peterson lecture with dance party