Strip club protest drowns out Bourbon St. news conference

NEW ORLEANS — A protest by strip club workers has drowned out a news conference by New Orleans officials on the city's iconic Bourbon Street.

The press conference Wednesday was designed to highlight recent renovations along Bourbon Street as Mardi Gras kicks into high gear. But, at times, speakers competed with people behind them loudly chanting, "Save Our Jobs."

The demonstrators were protesting recent law enforcement raids on clubs. Some held signs that read "Let us dance" or "It's Bourbon Street. Not Sesame Street."