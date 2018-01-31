Sweet job: Trio of judges select Vermont's best maple syrup
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. — In the leading maple syrup producing state in the country, Vermont residents take their pancake topping seriously, and so do the judges at the annual maple contest at the Vermont Farm Show.
On Monday, a panel of three judges sampled dozens of syrups from producers around the state.
And judging is far more than a sugar buzz.
First, a judge tested the syrup for density — its sugar content. Then, the panel judged the syrup for its
This year's best in show went to Howard Beaupre, Sr., of Milton, Vermont, for his amber syrup.
