The Latest: Afghan official says 3 injured in quake
A
A
Share via Email
ISLAMABAD — The Latest on a magnitude 6.1 earthquake in along the Afghanistan and Pakistan border (all times local):
1:30 p.m.
An Afghan official says at least three people have been injured in an earthquake in northeastern Badakhshan province near the border with Pakistan.
Gul Mohammad Bedar, deputy governor in Badakhshan province, had no details on how the three were injured in the quake
Bedar says officials are trying to collect more details form the remote villages of Jarm district where was the
___
12:40 p.m.
The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a strong magnitude-6.1 earthquake has rattled Afghanistan and Pakistan, including the capital cities of both countries. There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The USGS on Wednesday reported the quake's
The temblor was felt in the Afghan capital Kabul and the Pakistan capital Islamabad and elsewhere in both countries.
TV footage showed Pakistanis fleeing their offices in panic.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Once in a blue (blood) moon: Alberta to have front row seats to rare lunar phenomenon
-
Vehicle flees scene of shooting, one man in hospital: Halifax police
-
20 centimetres of room: Fence built by neighbour puts Aurora resident in a jam
-
'A joyous event': Edmonton activists to counter Jordan Peterson lecture with dance party