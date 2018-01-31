The Latest: Man who 'swore in' Kenya's Odinga arrested
NAIROBI, Kenya — The Latest on the mock inauguration of Kenya's opposition leader (all times local):
5:05 p.m.
The lawyer for the man who swore in Kenya's opposition leader during a mock inauguration says he has been arrested.
Peter Kaluma says opposition legislator and lawyer T.J. Kajwang has been taken to the Nairobi's criminal investigations department for questioning.
The arrest occurred soon after Interior Minister Fred Matiangi announced that the government had launched investigations into Tuesday's mock inauguration of Raila Odinga as "the people's president."
The minister says the investigations will extend to "conspirators and facilitators."
6:15 a.m.
Musyoka told The Associated Press by phone Wednesday the attack occurred hours after his police security was withdrawn and he had been blocked from attending a mock inauguration of opposition leader Raila Odinga protesting President Uhuru Kenyatta's new term after months of deadly election turmoil.
Musyoka was to take the oath as Odinga's deputy president in the mock inauguration.
The opposition successfully challenged the August election in court, claiming vote-rigging, but boycotted a fresh election in October, claiming a lack of electoral reforms.
Kenya's government cut transmission of three TV channels airing live broadcasts of the Odinga inauguration Tuesday.
