The Latest: White House says Trump hadn't seen memo Tuesday

WASHINGTON — The Latest on investigations into contacts between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia. (all times local):

9:10 a.m.

A White House spokeswoman says she is not aware that President Donald Trump has seen a classified memo on the Russia investigation that he favours releasing.

Trump was overheard Tuesday night telling a Republican lawmaker he is "100 per cent " in favour of releasing the memo. He spoke on the House floor after his first State of the Union address.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on CNN Wednesday morning that she was not aware Trump had seen the memo, adding that he had not "prior to and immediately after" the address.

Sanders said a legal and national security review into the memo continues.

The memo purports to show improper use of surveillance by the FBI and Justice Department in the Russia investigation. It has sparked a political fight pitting Republicans against the FBI and the Justice Department.

__

2:02 a.m.

The White House says it will give a controversial memo connected to the Russia election meddling probe a legal and national security check before President Donald Trump decides whether to release it.

Yet Trump was overhead at Tuesday night's State of the Union address telling a Republican lawmaker that he is "100 per cent " in favour of releasing the memo. Television cameras captured the exchange as Trump was leaving the House chamber.

Republicans say the memo reveals improper use of surveillance by the FBI and the Justice Department, a description Democrats dispute.