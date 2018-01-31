Tire company settles lawsuit in 2013 bus crash that killed 8
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A lawsuit over a 2013 crash that killed six members of a North Carolina church and two others has been settled, just before opening statements were set to begin.
The attorney for the 12 survivors of the crash and the estates of five victims, Brandon Peak, tells The Statesville Record & Landmark attorneys for Hankook Tire Co. called him around 6 a.m. Tuesday and agreed to a private settlement.
The plaintiffs filed suit in September 2014 over the Tennessee crash involving a Front Street Baptist Church bus, SUV and tractor-trailer after a bus tire blew out.
The plaintiffs will drop claims against the estate of driver Randy Morrison, who was also killed. Peak says Morrison's estate was only a party because Hankook blamed him.
Morrison's family has also sued Hankook.
