Trump's clapping draws amusement, derision on social media
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's repeated clapping throughout his first State of the Union drew reactions from amusement to derision on social media.
Trump's applause during Tuesday night's address was audible over and over again as cameras cut away from the president and showed lawmakers and others offering varied levels of approval to his remarks.
Twitter users posted videos of Trump clapping for himself, with some noting that it became an annoying distraction. Others chimed in to question why the president would keep clapping for himself.
In the House chamber itself in Washington, majority Republicans led multiple rounds of enthusiastic applause during the speech. Democrats, meanwhile, provided a short spurt of polite applause for Trump as he entered the chamber, but offered muted reactions throughout the speech.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
School trustee candidate who said she'd received racist threats charged for 'false statements'
-
Removing 'a barrier to reconciliation:' Halifax council votes to take down Cornwallis statue
-
Couple in shock as planters with human remains found at their home
-