Turkey: 3 sentenced for life for bombing that killed Germans

ISTANBUL — Turkey's state-run news agency says a court has sentenced three people to life prison terms for their involvement in an Islamic State group suicide bombing in 2016 at Istanbul's historic Sultanahmet district that killed 12 German tourists.

Anadolu Agency says the court in Istanbul delivered its verdict on Wednesday.

Turkish authorities said the suicide bomber, a Syrian identified as Nabil Fadli, was affiliated with IS. He set off the bomb near a group of German tourists steps away from the landmark Blue Mosque.