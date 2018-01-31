UN reviews 206 companies over links to Israeli settlements

GENEVA — The U.N. human rights office says 206 companies — mostly Israeli and American — are facing a review of their business practices involving Israeli settlements that are considered illegal under international law.

In a long-awaited report, the rights office said more resources are needed to handle the complex and unprecedented task of compiling what some critics call an unfair "blacklist" and a sign of alleged anti-Israel bias at the U.N.

Proponents insist companies must be held accountable for their activities in the settlements, arguing that such activities can contribute to injustices against Palestinians.