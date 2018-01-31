UNICEF: More illiteracy in young people facing instability
The U.N. children's agency says nearly 30
UNICEF said in a report released Wednesday that among these 59 million young people, girls are at the biggest disadvantage.
It says four impoverished African countries with a history of instability have the highest rates of young people unable to read or write — Niger with 76
New UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore says: "These numbers are a stark reminder of the tragic impact that crises have on children's education, their futures, and the stability and growth of their economies and societies."