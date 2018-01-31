UNICEF: More illiteracy in young people facing instability

The U.N. children's agency says nearly 30 per cent of young people between the ages of 15 and 24 in countries affected by conflict and disaster are illiterate, triple the global rate.

UNICEF said in a report released Wednesday that among these 59 million young people, girls are at the biggest disadvantage.

It says four impoverished African countries with a history of instability have the highest rates of young people unable to read or write — Niger with 76 per cent , Chad with 69 per cent , South Sudan with 68 per cent and Central African Republic with 64 per cent .