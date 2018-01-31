Venezuela rejects UN plan to settle border fight with Guyana
CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela has rejected a United Nations proposal to send its longstanding border dispute with
Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza said Wednesday that his country will push for a diplomatic settlement spelled out in a 1966 agreement signed in Geneva.
His comment comes a day after U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced that he is sending the case to the International Court of Justice.
U.N. officials cite a provision of the Geneva accord that gives the secretary-general authority to find a solution if the two countries can't.
The territorial dispute between the two South American countries dates back to 1899. The swath of disputed land makes up 40