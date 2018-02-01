10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHAT THE FBI HAS 'GRAVE CONCERNS' ABOUT

The accuracy of a classified memo on the Russia election investigation that Trump wants released, exposing a Trump administration conflict that had previously played out mostly behind closed doors.

2. AP INVESTIGATION REVEALS 5 UNREPORTED MASS GRAVES IN MYANMAR

And newly reported details of a massacre in the village of Gu Dar Pyin suggest more atrocities of what the U.N. says bear "the hallmarks of a genocide" of Rohingya Muslims.

3. HOW SOME GOP LAWMAKERS ASSISTED IN TRAGEDY

Congressional Republicans with medical experience put their skills to work after a train carrying dozens of them crashed into a garbage truck in rural Virginia, killing one person in the truck and injuring others.

4. MICHIGAN POLICE TO APOLOGIZE REGARDING NASSAR

Law enforcement in Lansing missed an opportunity to pursue criminal charges in 2004 against the now convicted sports doctor and will publicly apologize to the victim who accused him of molesting her.

5. 28 RUSSIANS HAVE OLYMPIC DOPING BANS LIFTED

The Court of Arbitration for Sport decision throws the International Olympic Committee's policy on Russian doping into turmoil.

6. UAE CYBER FIRM SLOWLY STEPS OUT OF SHADOWS

DarkMatter's CEO says it doesn't do any hacking though he acknowledges close business ties to the government, as well as hiring former Western intelligence analysts.

7. WHY TRUMP'S 'DOWN-THE-MIDDLE COMPROMISE' DIDN'T RESONATE

Democrats felt the president's State of the Union message on immigration was laced with racially charged remarks while Republicans vowed to dig in on their demands.

8. WHAT MAY STRAIN RELATIONS WITH ISRAEL, US

A legislative bill in Poland calls for up to three years in prison for any intentional attempt to falsely attribute the crimes of Nazi Germany to the Polish state or people.

9. YELLEN'S LEGACY AT THE FED

She was the first woman to lead the world's most powerful central bank and will be remembered for helping steer the U.S. economy back from a financial crisis and recession.

10. CANNABIS CAPITALISTS EXPLOIT LOOPHOLES BY 'GIFTING' DRUG