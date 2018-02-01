3 Syrians face terrorism charges in Germany

BERLIN — Federal German prosecutors say they've charged three Syrian brothers with membership in a terrorist organization and other crimes, alleging they fought for an extremist group in their homeland more than five years ago.

Prosecutors said Thursday that Ahmed K., 51; Sultan K., 44; and Mustafa K., 42 are all suspected of fighting for the Nusra Front in the northern Syrian city Ras al-Ayn starting in late 2012. Their last name wasn't released in line with privacy laws.