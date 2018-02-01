Anti-IS coalition says soldier dies in non-combat incident
CAIRO — The U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic State group says a service member has died in a "non-combat-related incident."
The statement released by the U.S. Central Command on Thursday did not give the soldier's nationality or provide further details. It says the soldier died Wednesday and that the incident is under investigation.
The soldier was part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the mission to defeat the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.
