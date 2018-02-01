Australian prime minister to visit the White House

WASHINGTON — Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will be visiting the White House later this month.

Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Turnbull will be meeting with President Donald Trump on Feb. 23.

The two are expected to discuss a range of issues, including fighting terrorism, economic growth and expanding security and defence co-operation .

Sanders says the leaders "will celebrate 100 years of mateship through war, peace and prosperity, charting the course for the coming century of partnership."

Trump and Turnbull got off to a tumultuous start shortly after Trump took office, sparring over refugees.