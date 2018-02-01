Berlusconi promises to return to campaign trail after rest
ROME — Silvio Berlusconi, the former Italian premier, is promising he'll be back on the campaign trail next week after skipping a slew of appearances due to fatigue and the "pain" of choosing candidates for the March 4 general election.
The 81-year-old, who underwent heart valve surgery in 2016, said Thursday he had taken a few days off but was "fine" and would resume campaigning on Monday.
Political parties faced a Jan. 29 deadline to submit names of candidates competing for parliamentary colleges under Italy's new electoral system — a process Berlusconi acknowledged caused him pain because some longtime allies were excluded.
