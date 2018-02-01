Body of hiker from Oregon found in park in West Texas
MARFA, Texas — Searchers have recovered the body of a hiker who was missing more than a week at Big Bend National Park in West Texas.
The Presidio County Sheriff's Office says the body of 65-year-old Tim Reed of Portland, Oregon, was located Wednesday upriver from the mouth of Closed Canyon.
A sheriff's department statement Thursday said Reed was reported missing Jan. 23 by his girlfriend after he went hiking a day earlier but didn't return. Sheriff Danny Dominguez says Reed's body was on a ledge and it appears he accidentally fell.
A helicopter transported emergency personnel to the scene. Park rangers repelled in, then used a basket to transport Reed's body to the Rio Grande. A canoe was used to transport the body to the Colorado Canyon area.
An autopsy was ordered.
