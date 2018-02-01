Bon-Ton announces location of 42 store closings

MILWAUKEE — Bon-Ton Stores Inc. says it's closing 42 stores across the country following years of declining sales, most of them in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

The department chain's stores operate under various banners, including Boston Store, Carson's, Younkers, Herberger's and Elder-Beerman.

The company said in November that it would shut at least 40 stores in 2018, but it didn't identify the locations.

The company said Wednesday that it would close a total of 17 stores in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, where the company has dual headquarters. At least a dozen other states will also see store closures, mostly in the Midwest and Northeast.