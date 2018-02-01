Brazil's chief justice: 'unacceptable' to attack judiciary

SAO PAULO — The head of Brazil's Supreme Court is complaining about increasing criticism of the country's judiciary at a time when the conviction of former President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva has led some to accuse the courts of being politicized.

Carmen Lucia said that it was fine to disagree with judicial decisions and even seek to change them as she opened a new session of the Supreme Court Thursday. But she said it was "unacceptable" to attack or disrespect the system itself.