Britain under increasing pressure to ban antique ivory sales

JOHANNESBURG — A British official who leads a border security unit targeting wildlife contraband says Britons want to end their domestic ivory trade, which allows the sale of antique ivory items produced before 1947.

Grant Miller, a senior officer in Britain's Border Force, said in South Africa on Thursday that Britons made it clear in a recent consultation by the government that "a domestic ivory market in the United Kingdom is no longer socially acceptable."

Miller was attending a British-hosted workshop on flora and fauna trafficking that was attended by southern African customs officials and several Chinese delegates.