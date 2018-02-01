Convicted pharmacist to receive commutation hearing
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City pharmacist convicted of murder in the fatal shooting of a teenage robber has been granted a hearing on his request to commute his life sentence.
The state Pardon and Parole Board has voted to hold a hearing in April for 66-year-old Jerome Ersland.
Ersland's request was the only one of 52 that was approved. The board's
Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater told The Oklahoman that he will oppose the request.
Ersland was convicted in the 2009 death of 16-year-old Antwun Parker during an attempted robbery.
Ersland claimed self-
