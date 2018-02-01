Court overturns heat-index limit on Louisiana's death row

NEW ORLEANS — A federal appeals court has overturned an order requiring Louisiana prison officials to keep the heat index on death row below 88 degrees for three ailing condemned killers.

Wednesday's ruling by a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is the latest twist in a 2013 civil rights lawsuit that has cost taxpayers more than $1 million.

U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson ruled in 2016 that Louisiana imposes unconstitutionally cruel and unusual punishment on the three death-row inmates once the heat index in their cells exceeds 88 degrees. Jackson's order required prison officials to continue using new measures to control heat levels.