Dutch mining watchdog urges major cut in gas extraction

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A mining watchdog is advising the Dutch government to significantly decrease the amount of gas extracted from the northeastern region of Groningen, saying a cut is necessary to reduce the risk of damage caused by subsequent earthquakes.

Thursday's advice by the Dutch State Supervision of Mines is likely to be a key determining factor in a decision expected soon from the government on the level of extraction allowed from the lucrative Groningen gas field, one of the world's largest natural gas reserves.

Inspector General of Mines Theodor Kockelkoren says a "major intervention is necessary in order to probably meet the safety standard and to reduce the risk of damage."