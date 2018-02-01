News / World

EU says asylum numbers dropped by almost half in 2017

In this photo taken on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 people on a partially submerged dinghy boat ask for help in the Mediterranean Sea. Some 800 migrants and two bodies were recovered in the Central Mediterranean Sea on Saturday, the Italian coast guard said.They were spotted in five boats, including two rubber dinghies, and 83 of them were picked up by the NGO Sos Mediterranee's ship 'Aquarius', that took aboard the two dead women as well. (Laurin Schmid/SOS MEDITERRANEE via AP)

In this photo taken on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 people on a partially submerged dinghy boat ask for help in the Mediterranean Sea. Some 800 migrants and two bodies were recovered in the Central Mediterranean Sea on Saturday, the Italian coast guard said.They were spotted in five boats, including two rubber dinghies, and 83 of them were picked up by the NGO Sos Mediterranee's ship 'Aquarius', that took aboard the two dead women as well. (Laurin Schmid/SOS MEDITERRANEE via AP)

BRUSSELS — The European Union's asylum agency says the number people seeking international protection in Europe in 2017 dropped by almost half compared to the year before and that most applicants were Syrian.

EASO said Thursday that 706,913 people sought asylum in the 28 EU nations plus Norway and Switzerland in 2017, 43 per cent lower than the year before.

It's the second consecutive year that numbers have gone down, after more than one million people entered Europe, mostly Syrian refugees, in 2015.

More than 98,000 Syrians applied for asylum, twice anywhere else. Over 40,000 claims were made by nationals from Iraq, Afghanistan and Nigeria.

EASO says that around 40 per cent of all asylum applications in 2017 were successful.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular