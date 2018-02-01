Feds to pay $42M to parents of boy hurt by forceps delivery

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The federal government has withdrawn its appeal and agreed to pay $42 million to the parents of a young Pennsylvania boy left disabled from brain injuries caused by the use of forceps during his birth.

The parents' lawyers announced the decision Thursday.

The verdict last year by a federal judge in Harrisburg stemmed from a trial on claims by Christiana Late and Nathan Armolt.

The Chambersburg couple's son understands language but can't speak, read or write and will eventually have to use a motorized wheelchair.

The couple sued the federal government for errors allegedly made by an obstetrician at Keystone Women's Health Center, a federally supported facility, during the boy's February 2012 birth.