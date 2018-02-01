Ferrari 2017 profits soar as sales near 8,400 vehicles
MILAN — Italian sports car maker Ferrari says profits last year rose 34
Ferrari on Thursday reported 2017 net profit of 537 million euros ($669 million), up from 400 million euros the previous year. Shipments last year rose by 5
Ferrari aims to top 9,000 vehicles shipments this year and is forecasting revenues above 3.4 billion euros.
The carmaker said fourth-quarter profits rose by a quarter to 136 million euros on a 1
Sales were flat only in China, Taiwan and Hong Kong, due to a decision to terminate the Hong Kong distributor.
