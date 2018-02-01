Finland's re-elected president sworn in for 6-year term

HELSINKI — Finland's incumbent president has been sworn in for another six-year term following a landslide election victory.

Sauli Niinisto, a former finance minister and parliament speaker, took the oath of office Thursday at Finland's Parliament in a ceremony that included a review of troops in a snow storm.

Niinisto, whose second wife is expecting the couple's first child, scored an overwhelming victory in Sunday's presidential election winning 62.7 per cent of all votes — getting more than five times the support of his closest challenger.

The 69-year-old Finn has been highly popular since he first took office in 2012.