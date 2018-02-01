Firefighter haunted by 12 deaths at Florida nursing home

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A paramedic testified that he is haunted by the deaths of 12 patients who died of heat exposure at a Florida nursing home that lost its air conditioning to a power outage during Hurricane Irma.

Craig Wohlitka and two colleagues from Hollywood Fire-Rescue testified they responded to the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills four times on Sept. 12 and 13 and that the home felt warmer and the home's 150 patients in worse shape each visit.

Wohlitka told a judge, "In all honesty, this call is still very much haunting."

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel said they testified Wednesday at an administrative hearing as the nursing home challenges the state's move to revoke its license.