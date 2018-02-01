France's rail operator convicted of discrimination

PARIS — France's national rail operator has been convicted of discrimination against more than 800 Moroccan employees.

The SNCF had been sentenced to pay more than 170 million euros ($210 million at current exchange rates) in compensation back in 2015 after a court specializing in labour disputes ruled that 832 "chibanis" — which translates as "white hair" — were offered less generous contracts than French colleagues when they were hired in the 1970's.

SNCF appealed the rulings but a Paris court upheld the decision, the operator said in a statement late Wednesday.