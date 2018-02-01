French leader says Tunisia's success impacts France, others

TUNIS, Tunisia — French President Emmanuel Macron held out Tunisia's budding democracy as a model at a turning point with huge challenges ahead, and whose success will impact nations on both sides of the Mediterranean.

He said Thursday in an address to Tunisian lawmakers that economic and social reforms "are indispensable" for the nation that inspired the Arab Spring seven years ago by chasing out its autocratic leader. Tunisia faces social unrest and is fighting Islamic extremists, some crossing from neighbouring Libya, once a major economic partner.