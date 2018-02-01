German parliament debates migrant family reunification issue

BERLIN — German lawmakers are debating regulations over migrants' rights to bring close relatives to the country, a topic which has been a major issue of coalition talks between Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Union bloc and the centre -left Social Democrats.

The two parties reached a consensus on the issue earlier this week, one which Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere urged parliament Thursday to accept as a fair compromise.

As it stands, close relatives can't join migrants with a status below full asylum but the rule expires in mid-March. The proposed compromise would allow for 1,000 per month in that category to be allowed in, starting in August, plus people considered hardship cases under existing rules.